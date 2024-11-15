Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.21 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.