Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 264,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

