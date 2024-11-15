Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $99,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,213,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

