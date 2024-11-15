Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 640,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 168,949 shares.The stock last traded at $260.87 and had previously closed at $266.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

