Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Raised by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 709,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,345. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.