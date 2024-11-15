Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $174.91 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

