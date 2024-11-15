Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VONV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 298,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,595. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $86.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

