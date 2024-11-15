Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 224,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $290,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

