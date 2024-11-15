Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.96. 980,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,409. The firm has a market cap of $490.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.75 and a 1-year high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

