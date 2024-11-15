Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

