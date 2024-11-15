Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.73 ($2.90) and last traded at €2.73 ($2.90). 185,768 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.79 ($2.97).
Varta Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Varta Company Profile
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Varta
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.