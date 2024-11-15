Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.52 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

