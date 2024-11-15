Vectors Research Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,387 shares of company stock worth $6,971,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE IRM opened at $113.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.34, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

