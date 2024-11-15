VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 262748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$22.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
