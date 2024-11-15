VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at VerticalScope

TSE FORA traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,707. The stock has a market cap of C$159.39 million, a PE ratio of 128.57 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.67. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,900 shares of company stock valued at $727,906. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.