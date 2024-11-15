VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,900 shares of company stock valued at $727,906. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
