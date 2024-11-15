Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $66,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 67.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,766.10. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,396 shares of company stock worth $42,175,418. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $386.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

