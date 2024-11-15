Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.87 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Allstate by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allstate by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 134,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock worth $26,106,112. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

