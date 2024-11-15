Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,564,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $54,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $26,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

