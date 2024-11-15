VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 54.0% in October

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,413. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 292,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

