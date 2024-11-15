VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 54.0% in October

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
USTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,413. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
