Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of VDRFF stock opened at C$84.50 on Friday. Vidrala has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

