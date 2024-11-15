Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 62.6% in October

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 110,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
