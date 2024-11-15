Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1818542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VSH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

