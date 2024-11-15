Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the October 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,333. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

