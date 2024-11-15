Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on February 7th

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2423 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 86.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

