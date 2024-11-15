VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $7.02. VOXX International shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 99,413 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOXX

VOXX International Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 95.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.