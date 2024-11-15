Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 451.7% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1,084.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 242,856 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the second quarter worth about $312,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 48.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,896. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

