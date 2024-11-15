Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Up 95.2% in October

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vsee Health Trading Up 4.6 %

VSEE stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vsee Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Vsee Health Company Profile

VSee Health, Inc provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.