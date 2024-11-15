Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,081. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 51,714 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $37,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,194,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,750.56. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,400 shares in the company, valued at $604,368. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,727 shares of company stock valued at $188,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

