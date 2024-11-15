Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. 15,320,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

