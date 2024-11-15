Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

