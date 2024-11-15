Wedbush Forecasts CAVA Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 300.63 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after purchasing an additional 279,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

