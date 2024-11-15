WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEED Price Performance

Shares of WEED stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,800. WEED has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical cannabis and hemp markets.

