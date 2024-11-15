Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 288.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CABA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 3,133,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

