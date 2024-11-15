Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in October

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

