Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 1.72% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABF opened at $25.33 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Western Asset Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1196 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

