Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 1.72% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WABF opened at $25.33 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.
Western Asset Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Western Asset Bond ETF
The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.