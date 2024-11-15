What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:MRE FY2024 Earnings?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.40. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

