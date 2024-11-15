What is William Blair’s Estimate for HAIN FY2025 Earnings?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

