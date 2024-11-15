WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 205,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,057.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $647,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $244.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 13.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 342.23%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

