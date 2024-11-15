William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Agenus Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.81). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($10.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($13.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($12.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGEN. Baird R W downgraded Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Agenus stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

