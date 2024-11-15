WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

USSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USSH Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

