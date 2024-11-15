WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
USSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.