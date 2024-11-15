Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,408. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80.

XMTR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 264,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Xometry by 191.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

