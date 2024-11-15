Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,408. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80.
Xometry Stock Down 4.4 %
XMTR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74.
Several equities analysts have commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
