XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

XP Power Price Performance

XP Power stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. XP Power has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

XP Power Company Profile



XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.



