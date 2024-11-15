Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xtant Medical Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 target price on Xtant Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

