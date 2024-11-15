Yellow Pages FY2024 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Yellow Pages’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 2.5 %

Y opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$8.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

