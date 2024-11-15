Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
YERBF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Yerbaé Brands has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Yerbaé Brands
