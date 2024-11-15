Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

YERBF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Yerbaé Brands has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.