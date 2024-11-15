YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Update

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YY Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. YY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

