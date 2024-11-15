Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.04. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $242.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

