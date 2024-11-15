Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zalando Trading Down 1.4 %

Zalando stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Zalando has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Zalando alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.