Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 406.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

