Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 9,136 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $668,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,542 shares in the company, valued at $11,169,125.24. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. 594,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $73.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,813,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

